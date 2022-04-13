Why did Hiba Bukhari ask husband Arez Ahmed ‘not to look at her’?

Star couple of Showbiz industry Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed recently seated with host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’ for a candid conversation.

During their recent outing at ‘Shan e Suhoor’, the much-in-love couple talked at length about their first meeting, marriage proposal, and more. Hiba also talked about the times when she asked Arez not to look at her while working together on a project.

Hiba revealed that being an actor when a co-actor or anyone looks at me, ‘I can get the intention behind the glance’. Recalling an incident from the sets of their mutual project, Hiba stated, “When on set Arez looked at me, I immediately told him ‘not to watch me like this’, upon which Arez questioned ‘What happened’?”

“I left from there at the moment and later told him off that there is nothing as such between us so let me work in peace,” the ‘Berukhi’ actor added.

She further mentioned that Arez backed off later and never bothered her again.

Arez further revealed, “Later Hiba started to keep a check on him,” to which Hiba interrupted saying, “Tell the reason as well why I was doing so.”

“He was flirting with another girl on the set later who was also responding,” disclosed the actor’s wife.

“When she got jealous, it was the hinting moment for me that the feelings are mutual on the other end as well,” the ‘Hangor’ actor teased the wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exchanged vows earlier this year in a close-knit ceremony after making their relationship official in the later months of 2021.

Comments