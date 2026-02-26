Hiba Bukhari breaks silence on her viral PTV clip

Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari broke her silence on the viral PTV clip.

In the recent news, Hiba Bukhari revealed about the girl in the viral clip of PTV during her appearance in the recent Ramadan Transmission.

She further told that the young girl seen in the video is her. She was in 7th or 8th grade, and the clip is from around 2011. She went to the show with her family because they knew someone from PTV’s technical department.

She also noted that she used to go to musical shows and poetry recitals with her family as a child. She added that she is not afraid to reveal her age.

The old PTV clip was from a musical night, which went viral some time ago. A young girl was seen in the clip, and the internet was shocked because the girl looked exactly like Hiba Bukhari.