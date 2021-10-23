Hiba Bukhari speaks up about her relationship status

Actor Hiba Bukhari described fellow celebrity Syed Arez Ahmed as “love” during an interactive session with fans on social media.

The Berukhi star made her statement during a question and answer session on Instagram.

She was asked to describe Syed Arez Ahmed to which she replied with “love”.

The Wedding Virus star was asked whether she is marrying Arez, upon which she refused to reply. Hiba Bukhari, however, admitted to frequently fighting with her fiancé and she is the one who bothers him the most.

She was asked to give a hint about how her fiancé looks to which she jokingly replied that he is six feet tall.

The fans of the two celebrities are speculating that the two are engaged and will be announcing their relationship when it is the right time.

Hiba Bukhari was praised for her superb performance in ARY Digital’s serial Berukhi where she was seen alongside Junaid Khan and Nazish Jahangir.

The serial premiered on September 15.

Earlier, the actor appeared as a guest on ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan – hosted by Nida Yasir, where she stated that even serials that haven’t aired at primetime TV slots have done well, with one drama of hers that aired at 9 PM also raking in good ratings much to her good fortune!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

When asked what she does if sometimes a project she has worked hard on doesn’t do well enough, Hiba Bukhari replied, “Masha Allah, Alhamdulillah I’ve been so lucky that all the dramas I’ve done have received good ratings and been loved by people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

