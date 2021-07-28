High alert in Rawalpindi after flooding in Nullah Lai

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Wednesday has alerted the concerned authorities after heavy rains in Islamabad and Rawalpindi that have caused flooding in the Nullah Lai, ARY News reported.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other rescue departments have been directed to put relief arrangements in place in case of any eventuality.

The Punjab Chief Minister has directed the rescue departments to immediately drain out the rainwater from the low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“No negligence will be tolerated, people should be provided with immediate relief and rescue,” Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar added.

The overnight heavy rains lashing the federal capital of the country have left Sector E11 inundated with fears of nullahs overflowing for which civilian authorities have little support.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner office in a tweeted update said, “Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas.”

Pakistan Army troops have been deployed in Rawalpindi after the local government sought the military’s help following incessant rains that triggered a high flood in Nullah Lai.

Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) has said it is prepared to meet challenges posed by the calamity and the rescue and relief operations are being facilitated by the squads.