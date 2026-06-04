High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because it damages the body gradually without causing obvious symptoms. While many rely on a daily coffee to start their day and stay focused, new research warns that heavy coffee intake may pose risks for those with severe hypertension.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows that drinking two or more cups of coffee daily can double the risk of death from heart disease in people with serious high blood pressure.

Researchers examined health data from over 18,000 Japanese adults aged 40 to 79, tracking their lifestyle and cardiovascular health over time to see how daily coffee consumption affects the heart.

The findings highlighted a stark contrast based on existing blood pressure levels. For participants with severe high blood pressure, medically defined as 160/100 mm Hg or higher, consuming two or more cups of coffee a day was linked to a significantly higher risk of fatal heart disease compared to individuals who drank no coffee at all.

However, the study showed some reassuring news. The increased risk did not apply to people who drank only one cup of coffee per day, indicating that moderation is the key factor.

Interestingly, researchers also examined green tea, which contains caffeine but produced very different results. Even among patients with severe hypertension, drinking green tea did not increase the risk of heart disease death.

Scientists link this safety to the high polyphenol content in green tea. These natural compounds are known for their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which help protect blood vessels.

Although earlier research indicates that moderate coffee consumption provides overall health benefits, the rapid increase in heart rate and blood pressure associated with high caffeine intake can strain an already delicate cardiovascular system.

For healthy people, these brief caffeine spikes are usually harmless, but for those with dangerously high blood pressure, the extra strain can be life-threatening.

Medical experts continue to recommend controlling high blood pressure through a combination of prescribed medications, regular physical activity, and a heart-healthy diet.

For those living with severe hypertension, this new research suggests that keeping coffee intake to a single cup a day, or switching it out entirely for green tea, may be a simple but essential step toward protecting their heart.