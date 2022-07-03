High flow of water affects temporary bridge in Hunza

GILGIT: High flow of water from the Hassanabad nullah in Hunza has affected a temporary bridge, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority has said.

GB DMA in a statement said that the water has eroded the land at four different spots in Hunza district. The land sliding has blocked Shamshal Valley road for traffic.

Meanwhile, locals said that an increased flow of water in the rivers affected areas in Badswat in the Ishkoman valley of the Ghizer district.

Th people living in vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures and shifted to tents, according to the disaster management authority.

As a result of the high inflow of water due to a days-long heatwave, many link roads in Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar, and Ghanche have been damaged.

An alert has been issued for possible disasters in areas near rivers and nullahs across the GB region.

People living in vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures.

Flooding in Hisper and Hoper rivers in Nagar damaged agricultural land, trees and cattle farms in Harchi village of Nagar Khas. Unusual water flow in the river also damaged protective walls which were constructed to divert the river.

Furthermore, flooding in nullahs of Ghanche and Shigar districts was also reported, which disconnected many link roads and damaged agricultural land.

A heavy flow of water from the Shisper Glacier blocked the Karakoram Highway at the Hassanabad nullah in Hunza after a temporary bridge, installed at the Karakoram Highway after the Shisper Glacier outburst collapsed a bridge in May this year, has been submerged.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) had announced to install a temporary bridge at Hunza’s Hassanabad after an RCC bridge was swept away by a glacial lake outburst flood in May.

The construction of a new bridge in Hassanabad will be completed within six to eight months, the spokesperson said.

