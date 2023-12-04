16.9 C
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
High-level committee constituted to amend JCP Rules

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has constituted a high-level committee for introducing amendments to JCP Rules, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken during a meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

Sources claimed that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will head the committee, constituted to introduce amendments in JCP Rules. The committee would consist of one judge from each high courts and one representative from all bar associations.

The committee will submit a report on multiple matters including the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court, sources added.

