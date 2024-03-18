High level Iranian delegation to visit Pakistan in April

ISLAMABAD: Preparations are underway for the visit of a high-level Iranian delegation to Pakistan in April, citing diplomatic sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that the Iranian delegation will comprise of 20 to 25 officials and two to three senior ministers. “Two sides working over the high-level Iranian delegation’s visit to Pakistan”.

“The delegation from Iran is expected to attend inauguration of the Pakistan chapter of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline,” sources said.

The delegation also expected to sign scores of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with regard to bilateral trade, energy, security, investment and defence, sources said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also expected to visit Pakistan this year.

According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan and Iran free trade agreement has been expected during the visit of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The free trade agreement between the two countries could manifold enhance the volume of mutual trade, sources said.

Iranian President will hold meetings with Pakistan’s political and military leadership during his visit.

The officials of Pakistan and Iran are working over mutual agreements with regard to the visit.

The countries will give preferential tariff and other concessions to their

products, diplomatic sources said.

An inter-ministerial session will be held in Pakistan before the visit.