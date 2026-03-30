High level meeting on Pakistan's mediation effort in Mideast war today

ISLAMABAD: As the US, Israeli war against Iran raging, Pakistan’s top leadership holding a meeting today chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the mediation effort in the raging Middle East conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his cabinet’s key members, top military leadership and chief ministers of provinces are expected to attend the meeting, sources said.

The session will consider over the situation in the Mideast region, and the mediation effort led by Pakistan.

“The meeting will also review the situation emerging after attacks on the Gulf countries,” sources shared.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will brief the huddle about a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers held yesterday.

The session will also review the petroleum stocks available in the country and fuel supply.

The high-level meeting will also discuss over the austerity policy and steps taken for its implementation.

The participants of the meeting will also be briefed on likely enforcement of smart lockdown and other steps, according to sources.

The session will also consider over the suggestions of provinces with regard to the smart lockdown.

The meeting is expected to take decisions on providing subsidized fuel to motorbike riders and rickshaw drivers amid rising petroleum prices caused by the war in the region.

Pakistan hosted a sitting of four foreign ministers on Sunday to push the peace effort amid the raging US, Israeli war against Iran and its spillover.

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and the Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad to discuss a push to the peace initiative in the Mideast region.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy PM, Ishaq Dar chaired the sitting, attended by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty.