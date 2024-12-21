High-pressure system keeps mercury drop in Karachi: Met official

KARACHI: A high-pressure system has engulfed most of Pakistan as the winds in Karachi are expected to reach 15 to 20 kilometers per hour speed today, Chief Meteorologist said.

Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the northeastern gusts in the city likely to exceed 25 kilometers per hour in the outskirts.

While the winds are strong, they will not cause any dust storm-like conditions, Chief Meteorologist clarified.

The cold wave will persist and expected to cause the temperature drop to single digit, as the mercury likely to drop, keeping temperatures lower for the coming days.

This weather system is contributing to a significant dip in temperatures across the region, making it an unusually cold period for the city.