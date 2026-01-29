‘Highlander’ reboot: Henry Cavill brings Connor MacLeod to life in first look

Henry Cavill has officially stepped into the world of Highlander.

The 42-year-old actor shared first-look from Amazon MGM’s long-awaited reboot on Instagram on Wednesday, January 28, leaving his fans stunned.

He shared two images offering glimpse into Connor MacLeod, the immortal Scottish warrior and the center of the iconic franchise. He could be seen wielding a sword and sporting a darker, grounded aesthetic in the images. While plot details remain under wraps, the visuals suggest a globe-spanning story rooted in myth, combat and immortality.

Directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, the film marks Cavill’s latest turn in a major action fantasy role.

“Happy First Look for Highlander,” Cavill wrote alongside the photos. “This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right, but it’s a special moment to be able to share this.”

Cavill was first announced as the star of the Highlander reboot in 2021, but production was delayed late last year as he was injured during prep for the film.

The Highlander reboot also stars Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Max Zhang.

Michael Finch wrote the script while Ryan J. Condal and Kerry Williamson had worked on earlier drafts of the film.

The original Highlander was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as an immortal Scottish warrior named Connor MacLeod who was born in the 16th century.

The new Highlander film has not set a release date yet.