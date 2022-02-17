Hijab day should be observed on Women’s day: Noor ul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to observe Women’s day on March 8 as Hijab Day while objecting to sloganeering during Aurat March, ARY NEWS reported.

A copy of a letter written by Noor ul Haq Qadri to PM Imran Khan was obtained by ARY NEWS.

The federal minister in his letter said that women’s day is being observed on March 8 however, no one should be allowed to make a mockery of Islamic values in the garb of such rallies.

“The government should announce to observe women’s day as Hijab day,” he said and added the day should be observed while expressing solidarity with women who are raising their voices against human rights violations.

Discriminatory attitude towards Muslim women in India and occupied Kashmir should be highlighted on women’s day while events with regard to Hijab day should also be prepared, the letter to PM Imran Khan read.

“The ministry for information and broadcasting should also be directed to devise a strategy in this regard,” Noor ul Haq Qadri said.

He further said that women taking out rallies in the name of the Aurat march should highlight issues faced by women in the country.

