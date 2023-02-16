Hike in diesel, petrol prices challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The petition has been filed by a citizen named Munir Ahmed through his lawyer Advocate Azhar Siddique.

He stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products which would lead to a further rise in inflation.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), federal government and other concerned authorities have been made party in the case.

In an overnight move, the federal government on Wednesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reviving $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The rate of petrol was increased to Rs272.00 per litre from Rs249.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs17.20 per litre to Rs280.00. The price of kerosene has been increased by Rs12.30, after which the new price of kerosene oil has become Rs202.73 per litre. Similarly, the price of light diesel has been increased by Rs9.68 to Rs196.68 per litre.

