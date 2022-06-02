Hike in petrol prices: Imran Khan announces countrywide protest tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to stage ‘peaceful’ protest tomorrow after Friday prayers against the hike in petrol prices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said: “I want everyone to come out and protest peacefully after [Friday] prayers tomorrow against this Imported [government’s] anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public and wreak economic havoc.”

Criticising the federal government for increasing the petrol prices, Imran Khan claimed that this will increase the burden on the public by Rs900 [billion] and price hike in basic necessities. “Plus, the Rs8 increase in electricity price will put entire country into shock,” he added.

I want everyone to come out & protest peacefully after Juma prayers tomorrow against this Imported govt’s anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public & wreak economic havoc in the country since they have no stakes here as their assets are all abroad. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2022

Speaking of his government, the ex-premier said that the PTI-led regime sustained pressure of coronavirus pandemic and gave Rs1200 [billion] worth economic package.

“This year alone we reduced sales tax to zero percent and additionally provided Rs466 [billion] energy subsidies to protect our public. For us our priority has always been our people,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre, with the hike set to go into effect at midnight tonight.

The development was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

Despite tall claims, the coalition government comprising PPP, MQM-P and PML-N as main partners hasn’t managed to bring down the prices of essential commodities and have instead raised prices of petrol and electricity.

Comments