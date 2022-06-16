Hike in petroleum prices challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the recent hike in prices of fuel prices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique filed a plea in the LHC pertaining to fuel prices.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the federal government and other concerned authorities have been made respondents in the case.

The petitioner stated that the federal government jacked up the prices of petroleum products for the third time within a month which would lead to a further rise in inflation.

He contended that cabinet permission was not sought for hike in fuel prices.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void and order a fuel mechanism.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government on Wednesday jacked up petrol price by Rs24 per litre.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear more subsidies anymore.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, kerosene oil at Rs181.94 and light diesel at Rs178.31.

