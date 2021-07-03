Hike in prices of petroleum products challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The recent hike in prices of petroleum products was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed a miscellaneous application in the pending case pertaining to fuel prices.

He stated that the government has once again jacked up the prices of petroleum products. The price hike will lead to further rise in inflation, he added and pleaded with the court to declare the increase void.

On June 30, the petroleum ministry announced via a notification an upward revision in petroleum prices in a fortnightly meeting with a hike in petrol of Rs2 a liter.

The other petroleum products that saw the hike include high-speed diesel which was jacked up by Re1.44 to Rs113.99, the notification announced. Separately, the prices of kerosene oil was raised by Rs3.86 to Rs85.7.

The political communication special aide for the prime minister Shahbaz Gill tweeted on the development that the petroleum regulatory initially recommended over Rs6 increase in the petrol price. He said the PM only approved Rs2 hike instead.