Hike in UC numbers: Islamabad LG polls may face delay again

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to ARY News, the federal cabinet approved the amendment in number of the union councils after which the federal government notified the increase in the number of UCs in the federal capital territory.

The notification stated that under the Local Bodies Act the demarcation of Union Councils must be based on the population figures of Islamabad thus the number of union councils to be increased to 125 from existing 101.

The ECP has called an emergency meeting regarding the local body elections on December 31 and there are apprehensions that the LG polls in federal capital might be postponed again.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few months ago the government had enhanced the number of union councils in the federal capital to 101.

The Election Commission had delimited the constituencies and issued a new schedule for local government elections in Islamabad after previous increase in the number of the union councils.

The ECP had announced holding the local government elections in the federal capital on December 31.

