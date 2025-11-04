Hilaria Baldwin reflects on 'Dancing with the Stars' Journey

American yoga instructor and entrepreneur Hilaria Baldwin shared her experience on her exit from the Dancing with the Stars show.

On November 4, the mother of seven appeared on the Too Much podcast to discuss her experience on the show and her elimination last month. Baldwin and her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, performed their final routine on October 7.

Shortly after, she claimed during an Instagram Live that she was “bullied off the show”.

During the podcast, host Emma Paige Klipstein asked Baldwin about the nature of the “bullying” she experienced. Baldwin described it as a “campaign” against viewers who used their 10 fan votes to suppress support for her. “They’re gonna vote for all the couples beside me, or besides X person. So that suppresses your fan vote”, she explained, noting that other competitors also face similar treatment.

When Klipstein inquired how Baldwin became aware of this alleged plotting, she responded, ”It was because they were reaching out to everybody to do it. You open TikTok, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is like this sad’, it hurts my feelings”.

Baldwin, who is married to Alec Baldwin, chose to address the issue publicly, acknowledging that similar experiences have affected others in the past. “And I don’t care. I’ll be the person who’s crying in front of the world because I’m gonna show my humanity”, she said, reflecting on her emotional last appearance on the show.

Despite the external bullying, Baldwin praised the cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars, stating, “Everybody on the show is lovely”. She emphasised that she has a positive overall experience, saying “I had the time of my life. I’m only a better, happier person because I did the show”.

After finishing her run on the show’s 34th season, Baldwin expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pride in her fellow contestants. “I’m going to be rooting for them”, she remarked. Reflecting on her tearful reaction to her elimination, Baldwin explained further, “The only reason I’m sad is because I was so happy. I was so happy. And so, that’s an important thing to remember. Sadness comes from missing something wonderful”.