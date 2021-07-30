Hilarious video: Monkey occupies principal’s chair at govt school

GWALIOR: A hilarious video of a mischievous monkey is going viral on social media which occupies a chair at a government school’s principal office in India.

A troop of monkeys had barged inside a government school in India’s Gwalior and one decided to occupy the chair at the principal’s office.

Despite many efforts by the teachers and other staffers, the monkey refuses to leave the chair without paying heed to the commotion around him.

According to the Indian media report, the monkey later ran away outside the office when one of the staffers of the school then tried to scare him.