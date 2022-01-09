Hilarious video of currency note stuck under car tyre goes viral

A scripted video has gone viral on social media which showed a man trying to grab a currency note stuck under car tyre.

The video showed a man who thought himself to be lucky after finding a currency note stuck under the tryre of a car parked near a cafe.

To steal the note, he pretended to tie his shoelace to grab it and then he made another failed attempted by cleverly pushing the car forward to grab note.

Later, he decided to sit at the cafe across the road to wait until the driver of the car comes in and keep an eye on the currency note.

There is a twist in the video after the car driver shows up and the man stands up to finally get the note but he faces an unexpected situation as other people sitting with him at the care have also ran towards the car to get the note.

The man then gave up to go forward to fight for the money after realising that he was not the one who kept an eye on the note.

The video was uploaded on Instagram a few days ago and it has garnered over 2.34k likes so far.

