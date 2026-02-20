Hilary Duff admits about her bizarre fear

Hilary Duff doubted that she worried that she might lose her husband to someone else.

In a recent interview, Hilary Duff has frequently she has dreamt about her husband, Matthew Koma, leaving her for another songwriter he collaborated with. She shared sometimes struggles with insecurity in her marriage. Duff admitted she often worries her husband might one day leave her for someone else.

The singer said those fears even made their way into her new track Holiday Party, which explores imagined betrayal and emotional anxiety within a relationship.

Koma, who joined Duff for the interview, dismissed her fears while acknowledging that emotional insecurities can still feel very real.

The song writer added, “Which is so insane. But also very real. Those are real things to get hung up on emotionally”.

The couple first connected in 2017 after being introduced professionally and bonded over music during an early meeting that lasted hours.

Duff, who first rose to fame starring in Lizzie McGuire, later married Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. They welcomed three daughters together, while Duff is also a mother to son, Luca, from her previous marriage to former athlete Mike Comrie.

Koma has remained deeply involved in Duff’s musical comeback, co-writing and producing material for her upcoming album Luck… or Something. The project marks a major return to music after Duff stepped back to focus on motherhood and acting.