Hilary Duff plans getaway with '2026 Summer Tour'

Hilary Duff candidly revealed her vacation plans with her husband, Matthew Koma, and four children.

During an interview with People magazine on Sunday, the 38-year-old singer said that bringing family to a summer tour feels like a “big, long road trip.” She added, “I spent hours with my assistant [looking at] the tour schedule, being like, ‘Okay, I want them here for this stretch. They can go home these days.”

“It’s been a lot of logistics that can seriously bend a brain, but it’s going to be an adventure,” continued the mother-of-four, who is set to embark on The Lucky Me tour in the summer of this year.

The Stranger songstress further told the outlet, “All of these cities have so much to offer, and I feel like there would be no other time when my kids would see the U.S. like this, so we’re just thinking of it as a big, long road trip. “And hopefully, they don’t get bored with seeing my show every night,” Hilary added with a laugh.

For those unversed, the singer shares four kids with hubby Matthew – son Luca, 14, and daughters Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 23 months.