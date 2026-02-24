Hilary Duff reflects on heated argument with Matthew Koma after LA fire

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are a romantic couple, but even they are not immune to the occasional heated argument. The Lizzie McGuire actress told Dakota Fanning in an interview that she and her husband share many characteristics with other couples, though she doesn’t always give a direct response when asked about their dynamic.

Duff told Fanning, “Everyone’s like, ‘How is it working with your husband? Do you guys fight a lot?’ I’m like, ‘We literally never fight.’” While a close friend of the couple initially supported this, saying, “Yeah, you guys never really fight,” Duff admitted that things can occasionally take a more intense turn.

“Well, that’s not true,” Duff stated. “We have one drag-out fight once a year. He actually brought it up the other day. He was like, ‘We haven’t had a fight in such a long time.’ I’m like, ‘Are you ready?’”

Recalling their last fight, the Cinderella Story star revealed that she threw Koma’s “phone in a bougainvillea bush and it felt so good.” It occurred during the January 2025 fires in Los Angeles, at a moment when they “had been displaced, we had all the f***ing kids, and we just needed to have it out.”

After being displaced from their home, Duff, Koma, and their four children—son Luca Cruz Comrie and daughters Banks Violet, Mae James, and Townes Meadow—lived with friend Mandy Moore.