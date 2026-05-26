Hilary Duff returns to AMAs after 21 years in stunning silver gown

Hilary Duff has made a glamorous return to the American Music Awards on Monday night, marking her first appearance at the event in more than two decades.

The singer and actress, 38, stepped onto the red carpet at the 52nd annual AMAs in Las Vegas wearing a metallic silver gown featuring a plunging V-neckline and sleek fitted silhouette. She paired the shimmering look with matching silver pumps and minimal accessories, allowing the statement dress to take center stage.

Duff completed the elegant ensemble with a voluminous blonde blowout and soft, natural makeup as she posed for photographers ahead of the ceremony.

The former Disney Channel star is also set to present during the awards show alongside a star-studded lineup that includes John Legend, Lisa Rinna, Nikki Glaser and Paula Abdul.

This year’s ceremony features performances from artists including Twenty One Pilots, Maluma, Karol G and Busta Rhymes. The Pussycat Dolls are also expected to perform their hit song “Don’t Cha.”

Hosting this year’s awards ceremony is Queen Latifah, who returns to the AMAs stage more than 30 years after co-hosting the event in 1995.

She also performed at the 2008 AMAs alongside Alicia Keys and opera singer Kathleen Battle, singing “Superwoman.”

Hilary Duff last attended the event 21 years ago in 2005.