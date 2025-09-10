Hilary Duff set for music comeback after 10 years

Actor-singer turned business mogul Hilary Duff has confirmed that she is returning with new music, 10 years after she released her last album.

After a 10-year-long hiatus, Hilary Duff is finally working on new music and her new album is on the way, she confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the Disney alum, who released her fifth studio album ‘Breathe In. Breathe Out’ back in 2015, has signed with Atlantic Records for her upcoming music, and also has an unfiltered new docuseries, about her return to music, in the works.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Per the press release, the docuseries, directed and executive-produced by Sam Wrench, will feature stylized interviews, performances, and videos from the popstar’s personal archive, and ‘will chronicle Duff’s long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary’s world’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Moreover, it will showcase her ‘ups, downs, and everything in between’, and ‘fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade’, suggests the PR.

Also Read: Hilary Duff’s Net Worth in 2025: From Disney Star to Business Mogul