Hilary Duff surprises fans with her new performance

Hilary Duff left her fans stunned with her new performance.

On January 19, Hilary Duff stunned fans with her first-ever Lizzie McGuire song performance.

Younger star took to the stage in London on Monday and sang What Dreams Are Made of in her first concert since 2015. Fans were ecstatic after a video of Hilary singing, ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ from her 2003 movie, The Lizzie McGuire, started circulating.

One fan mentioned after Rolling shared the clip on Instagram, “This is what dreams are made of”.

Another user remarked, “Sing to me, Paolo.” Third mentioned, “I would have been sobbing so hard”. Some other users noted, “The world is healing.” Another user believed, “This song could bring peace on earth.”

Earlier in November 2025, Hilary spoke on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast and revealed why she had never performed her biggest hit for a live audience. She clarified, “I don’t even remember recording that song”.

Hilary further said, “It was a weird time, and it wasn’t technically my song. It was a Lizzie McGuire song.”

A Cinderella Story actress recalled, “I just think that there was like such a separation back then of like me and my music and Lizzie McGuire.”Meanwhile, Hilary also explained that she never performed it live because she didn’t own it.

However, the singer as well as actress lately added that she would never tour again, but maybe she would be allowed to sing that song somewhere.