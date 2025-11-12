Hilary Duff takes brutal dig at Leonardo DiCaprio in Mature

Gaining massive global fame after starring in Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff appears to brutally criticize Leonardo DiCaprio in her new song “Mature.”

The 38-year-old vocalist Hilary Duff sang about a man who dates solely younger women, making unmistakable parallels to the Titanic star, who has regularly dated women under 25.

The lyrics of the song read, “She’s me, I’m her in a different font / Just a few younger, a new haircut / Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch.”

However, fans believe the lines are a dig at the Oscar winner, who goes by the nickname Leo and is a Scorpio.

She mentioned in another lyric a Basquiat painting, and Leonardo possesses a $9 million Basquiat as a gift from infamous Malaysian tycoon and suspect Jho Low.

“Going down on her on your vintage rug / Bet she’s so impressed by your Basquiat,” the star from the Cinderella Story sang.

“And she thinks you’re deep in the ways you’re not,” Hilary Duff dissed.

Moreover, in another line, she sang about Carbon Beach, which, according to Architectural Digest, was close to Leonardo’s Malibu mansion, which he bought in 1998.

“Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours / You knew better, of course,” Hilary Duff sang.