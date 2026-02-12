Hilary Duff returns to the stage after 20 years

Pop star Hilary Duff is returning to the stage with her first global tour in almost 20 years.

Named “The Lucky Me Tour,” it will span seven countries and include 28 stops across North America, kicking off in the summer of 2026 and running into 2027.

Hilary Duff shared the news with a playful Instagram video, showing herself rifling through a closet full of clothes before revealing the tour dates, giving fans a glimpse of her excitement and sense of fun.

This is her first headlining tour since the 2005–2006 “Still Most Wanted” Tour, and for longtime fans, it marks the end of a nearly two-decade wait. The timing coincides with the release of her sixth studio album, “luck… or something,” set to drop on February 20.

Presale for North American shows begins on February 18 at 10 a.m. local time, while fans who sign up on Ticketmaster before February 16 get early access.

Hilary Duff first rose to fame as a child actor in the late 1990s, starring in Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” and releasing her debut album in 2002. She has since built a varied career, most recently starring in Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” while continuing to balance her music and acting work.

For Hilary Duff, the tour is more than just performances; it’s a chance to reconnect with fans, blend nostalgia with new music, and remind the world why she remains one of pop’s most enduring stars.

