Hilary Duff returns to the stage after 20 years
- By Web Desk -
- Feb 12, 2026
Pop star Hilary Duff is returning to the stage with her first global tour in almost 20 years.
Named “The Lucky Me Tour,” it will span seven countries and include 28 stops across North America, kicking off in the summer of 2026 and running into 2027.
Hilary Duff shared the news with a playful Instagram video, showing herself rifling through a closet full of clothes before revealing the tour dates, giving fans a glimpse of her excitement and sense of fun.
This is her first headlining tour since the 2005–2006 “Still Most Wanted” Tour, and for longtime fans, it marks the end of a nearly two-decade wait. The timing coincides with the release of her sixth studio album, “luck… or something,” set to drop on February 20.
Presale for North American shows begins on February 18 at 10 a.m. local time, while fans who sign up on Ticketmaster before February 16 get early access.
Hilary Duff first rose to fame as a child actor in the late 1990s, starring in Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” and releasing her debut album in 2002. She has since built a varied career, most recently starring in Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” while continuing to balance her music and acting work.
For Hilary Duff, the tour is more than just performances; it’s a chance to reconnect with fans, blend nostalgia with new music, and remind the world why she remains one of pop’s most enduring stars.
Full List Of Hilary Duff’s Tour Dates
- June 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- June 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- July 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 14 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
- July 15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- July 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- July 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- July 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- August 1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- August 2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- August 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- August 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- August 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
- August 12 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- August 15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- September 6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- September 8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff
- September 10 – London, UK – The O2
- September 12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- September 13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- October 20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
- October 22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- October 24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
- October 26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
- October 29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
- January 22, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- January 26, 2027 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- January 27, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- January 30, 2027 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- February 2, 2027 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
- February 4, 2027 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
- February 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- February 7, 2027 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
- February 12, 2027 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes