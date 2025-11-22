Hilary Duff unveils first album in ten years

Hilary Duff announces her comeback after a hiatus in her music career.

In recent news, Hilary Duff announced her new album after almost a decade. The songstress announced her first album titled Luck… or Something. Notably, Hilary released the track Mature from the album earlier this month.

The album is set to release on February 20 via Atlantic Records.

According to a statement shared alongside the album announcement, Hilary reflected on her journey in the industry. The former child star said, “I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry.”

She went on to add, “The album title is my way of answering that question.”

Whilst commenting on her album, she added, “It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something’.”

“Many of the things I’ve been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that’s what’s shaped me,” she noted.

It is worth mentioning that this announcement comes after Hilary Duff released the lead track, “Mature,” from the album earlier this month. She shared in the statement at the time, “‘Mature’ is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self.”

“The two of us are reflecting on an experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure-footed in where we landed,” the songstress added further.

The album, Luck… or Something, comes after the singer’s last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Released in 2015.