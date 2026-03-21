Hilary Duff World Tour: What fans need to know

It has been a long time since Hilary Duff’s official return to touring, so prepare for some major nostalgia. The Lucky Me Tour, the 38-year-old’s first major worldwide headlining tour in almost 20 years, was recently announced. You read that correctly: two decades. Everyone’s inner Lizzie McGuire fan is wide awake.

Duff’s North American trek begins on June 22 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach and will include stops in key cities such as Houston, Phoenix, Nashville, New York, and Toronto. It is essentially a greatest-hits road trip across the United States and Canada, with Mexico joining the party as well.

From there, she is going global. Duff will tour the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, starting on August 16 at Dublin’s 3Arena. If you are abroad, this is your chance. The tour is set to conclude at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on February 12, 2027.

The timing is far from random. The tour follows her first studio album in years, Luck… or something, which was released on February 20, 2026. While there is no official setlist yet, let’s be honest: we might riot (politely) if “What Dreams Are Made Of” doesn’t make the cut.