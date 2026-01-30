Hilary Duff's hints on her upcoming world tour

Hilary Duff‘s mini-tour converts to a world tour.

On Thursday, during the last show of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves mini -tour, she announced that more is coming.

Duff hinted at a world tour during her performance of With Love. For the song, she continued her tradition of bringing fans onstage to reenact the viral dance that she once did on The Today Show.

She called three fans on stage and gave them t-shirts after the dance. When they turned around, the text on the t-shirts was revealed to read “WORLD TOUR LOADING…”.

In another hint at a world tour, the attendees were given flyers on their way out, and they shared the message “more to come” and a link to her website.

Elsewhere during the show, the singer told the crowd an emotional message, saying, “I want to say that there’s been an overarching happiness and sunshine that you all have brought to these shows”.

She added, “The world is super hard to process right now and so bleak. I want you all to know that each and every one of you here, I love you and love that we can take a pause”.

Duff’s last mini-show was attended by her pals Mandy Moore, Olivia Holt and her family. The concert featured her hits Wake Up, Come Clean, So Yesterday, Someone’s Watching Over Me and more.