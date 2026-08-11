‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Cinderella’ star Jon Cypher dies at 94

Veteran actor Jon Cypher – best known for his roles in Hill Street Blues and the historic 1957 television production of Cinderella – has passed away at the age of 94.

Cypher died on August 3 at his home in Central Point, Oregon, with his wife of 40 years, author Carol Rosin, by his side, according to his obituary. No cause of death was disclosed.

Cypher made his major television acting debut in 1957 when he portrayed Prince Charming opposite Julie Andrews in CBS’ live broadcast of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The production became a landmark television event, attracting an estimated 107 million viewers, with more than 60% of US households tuning in.

The role launched Cypher’s long and varied acting career, which spanned roughly five decades across television, film and theater.

He became particularly well known for playing Police Chief Fletcher Daniels on the acclaimed police drama Hill Street Blues. Cypher appeared throughout the series, becoming one of its familiar faces during its run.

His extensive television credits included The Doris Day Show, Mannix, Bonanza, McMillan & Wife, Dynasty, Murder, She Wrote, The Rockford Files, Police Woman, Hunter, JAG, Walker, Texas Ranger and Law & Order.

Cypher also appeared in numerous films, including Valdez Is Coming, Masters of the Universe, Spontaneous Combustion and Strictly Business. His soap opera credits included As the World Turns, General Hospital, Knots Landing and Santa Barbara. He also lent his voice to the animated series Batman Beyond, playing the villainous Spellbinder.