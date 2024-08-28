Himmat Card: Punjab govt reveals stipend distribution date

LAHORE: The Punjab government launched the ‘Himmat Card’ for assisting persons with disabilities (PWDs) through ATM cards.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Department of Social Welfare and the Bank of Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present at the signing ceremony.

According to the details, the Bank of Punjab will issue ATM cards to 65,000 special individuals, and through the Himmat Card, each special person across Punjab will receive Rs 10,500 every quarter.

In the first phase, 40,000 individuals will receive the Himmat Cards while in the second phase, 25,000 more cards will be issued. Payments through the Himmat Card will be started by September 15th.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said it is the state’s responsibility to care for deserving special individuals and poor strata of the society.

What is Himmat Card?

The Himmat Card is a package of different services offered by Government to PWDs. At present moment, the government has announced provision of quarterly stipend of amount Rs. 7,500 to needy PWD’s. Later on, any other service announced by the Government for PWDs will be provided through the Himmat Card.

Eligibility Criteria for Himmat Card