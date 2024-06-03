Monthly stipend of special persons increased

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved an increase in monthly stipend of special persons, ARY News reported.

Chairing a special meeting to review Chief Minister Himmat Card project, the chief minister increased monthly stipend of special persons from Rs6,000 to Rs7,500.

She directed the authorities concerned to give monthly stipends to special persons for three years in the first phase.

She said, “About 30,000 special people will get a monthly stipend of Rs7,500 for three years.”

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz directed to run an awareness campaign for the provision of wheelchairs. “Needy people can use the helpline of Chief Minister’s Office at 0800-02345 to register themselves for the wheelchairs.” She added that special persons will also be given 14 types of assistive devices in the second phase.

The Chief Minister highlighted that wheelchairs, hearing aids, tricycles, Braille and other devices will be provided to make the lives of persons easier. She said subsidized public transport facilities and loans will also be given to special persons in a phased manner.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary CM Office Danish Afzal, Secretary Social Welfare and other relevant officers were also present.