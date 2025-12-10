Hims and Hers to offer weight-loss treatments in UK

NEW YORK, Dec 10: Online telehealth company Hims and Hers Health is launching its weight-loss membership and treatment ​plans in the United Kingdom which will include drugs like ‌Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, the company said on Wednesday.

The drug will be available at ‌a starting price of 149 pounds ($198) a month for a year commitment.

The company provides sexual health, skincare and hair loss treatments for men in the U.K. Earlier this year it bought Zava, a London-based company ⁠that prescribes and delivers weight-loss ‌drugs in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Ireland.

Hims’ weight-loss program will also offer patients Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, ‍in addition to Orlos, an older over-the-counter weight-loss drug with the generic name orlistat. Customers will access the drugs after a clinical assessment, Hims said ​in its release.

Hims’ U.K. model is similar to its offering in ‌the U.S. where patients pay for a subscription and as part of that receive a personalized prescription and clinical programming, such as follow-up visits related to their treatments.

In the U.K., both Novo’s and Lilly’s drug cost far less than in the U.S., though access ⁠to them through the country’s National ​Health Services has been limited.

Lilly said in ​August it was raising the list price of Zepbound in the U.K. but the price was still expected ‍to be less ⁠through online pharmacies which show prices for it and Novo’s drugs of 109 pounds ($145) to 149 pounds ($198) per month.

In the U.S., ⁠Lilly’s Zepbound ranges from $299 to $449 per month on its website while Novo’s Wegovy ‌costs from $199 per month to $349 on its site.