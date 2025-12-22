Hina Afridi announce engagement in viral Instagram post

Karachi: Hina Afridi, an actress best known for her role in Pehli Si Muhabbat, has surprised her fans by announcing her engagement. The rising star is prepared to start a new chapter in her life, confirming the news via social media.

Hina Afridi is engaged to digital content creator Taimoor Akbar, also known as “taimooriii.” The couple shared a beautiful video on Instagram featuring a classic aesthetic. Taimoor Akbar tagged Hina Afridi in the post, captioning it: “Bismillah kiya jaye 💍 16-01-2026.”

Social media users have expressed their delight at the elegance and simplicity with which the couple shared the news. The comments section of the Instagram post is filled with congratulations and best wishes for the pair.

Hina Afridi appeared in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat on ARY Digital. The show featured a star-studded cast including Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Shabbir Jan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Nousheen Shah, and Saba Faisal.