Hina Altaf shares a cryptic post amid Starbucks fiasco

Actor Hina Altaf subtly breaks silence on her ongoing Starbucks fiasco amid the boycott calls in support of Gaza.

After Hania Aamir, upset fans slammed Hina Altaf for promoting the American coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, amid the boycott calls against it for its pro-Israel stance in the ongoing war in Gaza.

The controversy started recently when a screengrab of a seemingly now-deleted post from the celebrity’s feed went viral on the micro-blogging site X, formerly called Twitter. The photo featured her hand with a special Christmas edition Starbucks cup.

Sharing the screenshot on the site, the Twitterati wrote, “Pakistani celebrities are embarrassing as hell at this point. they’re so weird, dumb, tone deaf and such attention seekers. hope floppy hina altaf is happy after getting two minutes of fame. sick!”

what even was the point of posting this in the first place.. drinking Starbucks is not the flex desis think it is 😭 https://t.co/CNLTyU5UpO — af 🦋🪷 (@levisboneylegs) December 26, 2023

While a number of her fans defended the celebrity on the thread giving her benefit of doubt that the post might be old before the boycott calls, as no date and time has been captured in the screenshot, others were quick to jump to the conclusions, pointing fingers at Altaf.

“The audacity is insane because this drink is the easiest thing to boycott and you not being able to skip this drink (it doesn’t even taste that good) says a lot,” a social user wrote. Another replied, “They are well aware of the situation in Gaza. This is just a poor attempt to get some cheap fame.”

One of them even talked about the Western influence in the comment, “Some so called famous people really like Western stuff a lot, and that can be embarrassing. They might act weird because ,their actions may stem from deep insecurities, driving them to change their identity through these shameful and pathetic acts.” A fourth added, “What even was the point of posting this in the first place.. drinking Starbucks is not the flex desis think it is.”

Without addressing the controversy in the open, the celebrity took to her Instagram stories, reposting an illustration. “I just want to stay in bed. It’s too peopley outside,” read the text on the artwork of a cartoon, holding a Starbucks coffee in hand.

