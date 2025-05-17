‘Playing victim card’: Hina Altaf calls out Fawad Khan’s neutrality on India-Pakistan conflict

Actor-VJ Hina Altaf called out Pakistani film star Fawad Khan for his silence and neutral stance on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Hina Altaf refused to hold back and questioned Fawad Khan on his loyalty towards either side of the nuclear-armed neighbours, as the superstar chose to maintain a rather undignified silence during the India-Pakistan war.

It happened so in response to a social media activity of Khan’s wife, Sadaf, who reposted an article, criticising the unjustified backlash towards her husband, with people making the issue as complicated as a war between two nuclear-armed nations, all about him.

Reacting to the celebrity wife’s move, Altaf joined the social users in further questioning Khan’s loyalty and addressed the ‘Ms. Marvel’ actor, noting, “You condemned the attack but never named the attacker. You benefited from this country’s pride and brands, Now playing the victim card? That’s not how loyalty works.”

“Staying neutral might benefit but when it’s about your nation. In this case You loose respect on both sides. Which is pretty visible how citizens of your own country are banned and also were humiliated,” the ‘Matam’ star slammed Khan. “Asked to leave in 48 hours. Kids and soldiers lost their lives.”

In the end, she even urged the superstar to ‘drop the victim card’.

