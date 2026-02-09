Hina Chaudhry: Gentle parenting feels hard

Well-known Pakistani showbiz star Hina Chaudhry recently shared that the “gentle parenting” approach is proving to be quite challenging. Appearing on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan, actresses Hina Chaudhry, Fazila Qazi, and Sharmeen Ali discussed their personal experiences and perspectives on this modern parenting style.

Reflecting on a conversation with her mother, Hina remarked:

“I told my mother that this is not our generation. My three-and-a-half-year-old daughter even calls me out, saying, ‘You said this in anger; speak with love. ‘I told her I would believe her more if she spoke with love too.”

Hina further noted that while previous generations used to comply immediately when their parents were upset, the current generation is different, making parenting far more complex.

Sharmeen Ali weighed in, suggesting that because they didn’t grow up with this style of parenting, it feels like today’s children are “teaching” their parents how to be compassionate. She expressed scepticism, predicting that it will eventually be established that gentle parenting has numerous drawbacks and may not be entirely beneficial.

Adding a different perspective, Fazila Qazi shared that her husband, Qaiser, often advises her not to be overly protective. She mentioned his relaxed approach, saying he frequently tells her not to chase after the children: “If they are eating dirt, let them. After doing it once or twice, they will learn and recover on their own.”