Hina Dilpazeer becomes candid with her character 'Momo'

Hina Dilpazeer revealed details behind her comic role of Momo in Bulbulay.

In a podcast, Buzz, host Hassan Choudary interviewed Hina Dilpazeer, famous for her role as Momo in Bulbulay.

During the interview, Dilpazeer said, “It’s difficult to make people laugh. If it’s not funny for me, how will it be funny for others?” She continued, “It’s not simply a character that needs to be performed. You never know if people are going to laugh at it or not”. She emphasised, “enjoying it on your own is more important, that’s what I do”.

Choudhary then asked, “What are the elements that you think can cause better relatability with the audience?” She replied, “Being natural while acting is more clickable with the audience, that also ”. Choudhary added, “Bulbulay is also credited for clean comedy… comedy for kids, simple and clean. People are connecting with it”.

Hina in the end added, “simple things are more easy to do. I have worked where they have put in a heavy budget, using cranes and gifs and still there is no result”.