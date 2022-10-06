Hina Khan used to call people and tell her sob stories: Read to know why!

Much before she shot to fame and became a household name as Akshara, Hina Khan used to work at a call centre to make ends meet.

Hina Khan, popularly known for roles in Indian dramas and her impressive stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, recently became a guest on the digital show ‘Curly Tales’ with host and travel vlogger Kamiya Jani.

Among the many secrets spilt by ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ alum on the program, Khan also revealed that before getting her big acting break in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, she used to work for a call centre where she was supposed to make debt calls for collection.

In a segment, Khan said, “Some girls I knew in my PG used to work at a call centre, and they used to make good money. They said ‘we just call people and tell them to pay your debt.’”

“I said ‘bas? dhamkana hai, hadkana hai? (You just have to threaten them, berate them)? I can do it.’”

Khan added that she took up the job and was also the highest collector for the very first month.

“I was the highest collector on the floor. My first cheque was 45,000,” she stated, adding that despite her salary of ‘25,000’, she got extra money and additional incentives for her performance.

The celebrity went on to disclose her trick for the outstanding performance, “I would tell them my sob stories that if you will not pay they will throw me out. I have done all of this. I was very naughty. If acting didn’t happen, maybe I still would have been there at some post, or something else.”

At another point in the show, Khan also mentioned that she wanted to have a career in journalism and drew her aspiration from veteran journalist and columnist of the country, Barkha Dutt – before the acting job happened.

