‘My world fell apart…’: Hina Khawaja Bayat remembers husband on first death anniversary

Veteran actor of Pakistani dramas, Hina Khawaja remembers her late husband Roger Dawood Bayat in a heartfelt post on his first death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Thursday, showbiz veteran Hina Khawaja Bayat, who lost her husband last year to cancer, penned a moving note, remembering him fondly on his death anniversary.

With a montage reel, featuring several pictures of the couple with their wide smiles, Bayat noted: “4th January 2023… My world fell apart.. I did not know how to live without you.. IF I could live without you! Today, one year later… The meaning of life has changed for me. I am alive, living, breathing, carrying on… Finally understanding, what your last words to me meant…. ‘Allah Hai Na!’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Bayat (@hinakhwajabayatofficial)

She continued, “Your eeman is now my strength. I live each day with gratitude & in anticipation of the day we will be reunited – Insha’ALLAH! Until then, I will keep missing You… My biggest loss… my biggest blessing.”

Concluding the note, the veteran added, “May Allah Ta’ala reward you manifold for your eeman Roger Dawood Bayat. Aameen!”

Pertinent to note here, her husband Roger Dawood Bayat, a business personality at a UAE-based Conglomerate, passed away in January last year after a years-long battle with cancer.

