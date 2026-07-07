Hina Khawaja Bayat shares life saving advice from her mother

Hina Khawaja Bayat remembers her late husband and her journey of healing. She also mentioned how her mother’s words of wisdom became a source of hope in her difficult times.

During a recent podcast interview, veteran actress Hina Khawaja Bayat reflected on her journey after her husband’s death. In the interview, she also mentioned that her mother’s words of wisdom helped her find a new purpose in life. She further explained that her mother believed that a person’s purpose in life wasn’t necessarily something one finds by searching for it, saying that, rather, it manifests naturally if one’s intentions are aligned with doing good.

Hina then discussed how gratitude became her ultimate anchor. She also emphasized that these words were said by her mother on the day of her father’s funeral; she noted, “Whatever life Allah has written for you, you have to live it, and learn to live it with gratitude”.

She also noted that those words resonated deeply with her all over again, reshaping her perspective on survival and happiness. “Life teaches you. You just need to open your receptors. Receive what Allah is sending towards you, and life becomes happier”.

Hina also offered a reminder that time is fleeting, noting that one’s current struggles remain merely a difficult stretch of a much larger journey. “Time changes, it never stays the same. If you are going through a difficult period, remember what your destination is. This is just a path. Sometimes the path will be smooth, sometimes it will be difficult. But do not leave the path or the right way. Believe in your Creator. If He created you, He will not abandon you,” Hina stated.

Urging young people not to overthink or stress about identifying a grand calling, Hina encouraged her young followers to, instead, do honest work and prioritise kindness. “Don’t overthink it. If you intend to walk on the right path, do your work honestly in whatever profession you are in. Keep honesty in your relationships. Become a giver. Be kind, you will be fulfilling your purpose, and you won’t even realise it,” she stated.

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When asked what truly made a woman powerful in modern society, Hina moved beyond conventional economic definitions, focusing instead on mental development, formal learning, and traditional upbringing. “For a woman’s empowerment, it is very important for her to be mentally developed,” the actor said, adding that education didn’t just mean she had to work and earn; it meant she had to change her surroundings and impact the people in her home.

Attributing her own grooming, sense of balance, and progressive outlook to her late mother, Hina highlighted the decline of reading habits among younger generations, noting that the cultivation of imagination and emotional depth starts at home. “My mother used to say that if you are a friend to books, life takes you to places you cannot go physically, both physical places and emotional spaces. I think this was a part of our upbringing, and that is the parents’ job, not the school’s,” she noted.

Further, the actor discussed her entry into the entertainment industry, sharing that it was entirely accidental. Holding a post-graduate degree in industrial design, Hina originally signed on to conceptualize and design a television show. However, when production failed to find a host, Hina was pushed in front of the camera at “gunpoint.” This, the actor shared, paved the way for her journalism, talk shows, and eventually, legendary acting career.

At the end of the interview, Hina left the younger generation with a reminder to practice self-acceptance, humility, and grace toward others in an increasingly impatient world. “It is very important, especially for young women, to realise that the acceptance of your own flaws is very important,” the actor stated. She also added, “If you want to grow in life, keep a capacity for adjustment within yourself. You are not God; you can also be wrong. Leave that margin to accept your mistakes and work on them”.