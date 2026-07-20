MPA Hina Parvez Butt criticized the digital content creators for negatively influencing youngsters.

Taking to her official X account, Butt claimed that recently a young woman earned enough to buy a Rs5 million Honda Civic, reigniting debate over social media’s growing influence, after she further accused content creators of spreading “shamelessness” and “corrupting” Pakistan’s youth.

The post featured screenshots from a street interview accompanied by a transcription of the woman’s answers about her income and lifestyle. According to the post, the interviewer asked the woman what she did for a living, what her source of income was, and how much money she had in her bank account. “I do TikTok Live,” she replied, adding that she had 80,000 subscribers.

The influencer further claimed that the platform had transformed her finances. The woman said she had recently earned enough through the platform to buy a Rs5 million Honda Civic. “I’m not that famous yet, I’m just getting there,” she said.

The woman then detailed her lifestyle, claiming she was wearing Rs8,000 trousers, a Rs3,000 shirt, carrying a Rs50,000 handbag, and had millions of rupees in her bank account. “The most expensive thing I own right now is my bank card,” she said.

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The post’s caption further reflected on some of Pakistan’s best-known motivational speakers and entrepreneurship influencers. “After seeing all this,” it read, “I think of Qasim Ali Shah, Azad Chaiwala, Tanveer Nandla, Hisham Sarwar and Rehan Allahwala, who spend all day motivating young people, giving them business ideas and encouraging them to learn freelancing skills.”

It concluded with a pointed remark, “Someone should tell them that the younger generation has now chosen TikTok Live over skills and degrees, because that’s where the money is.”

The post quickly made rounds online, but it was Hina Parvez Butt’s response that turned it into a wider conversation. Reposting it on X, the Punjab Assembly member wrote, “The more shamelessness you spread on TikTok Live, the more money you make.”

Hina doubled down, saying, “The filth these people create on TikTok Live, God forbid.” She argued that the issue went beyond online entertainment and into the influence creators wield over younger audiences. “Unfortunately, these are the people our children and young people look up to as heroes,” the MPA wrote.

According to Hina, the culture surrounding TikTok Live reshaped young people’s aspirations. “Now everyone wants to get rich overnight. Everyone is looking for a shortcut,” Hina said.

While acknowledging that social media has transformed opportunities for millions, she said its darker side should not be ignored. “Social media has as many harms as it does benefits,” she wrote.

The MPA concluded, “The most toxic of all are family vloggers and TikTok Live streamers, who are corrupting our children.” The exchange reflected a broader shift unfolding across Pakistan’s digital landscape. As the country becomes increasingly plugged into the global creator economy, careers that barely existed a decade ago, such as livestreaming and content creation, are now generating incomes that rival, and sometimes exceed, those of traditional professions.

The viral post and Hina’s reaction underscore a growing cultural divide, while critics see TikTok Live as rewarding spectacle over substance, many young Pakistanis increasingly view digital platforms as legitimate gateways to financial independence in an economy where conventional opportunities may fall short.