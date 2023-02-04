Hina Rabbani Khar discusses trade, defence in Sri Lanka visit

COLOMBO: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Sri Lanka and held a series of meetings with the country’s leadership, discussing a whole range of issues including defence and trade, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Officer (FO), the State Minister visited Sri Lanka at the invitation of the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to participate as a ‘Special Guest’ on the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Hina Rabbani Khar held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and called on the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

In her meeting with the Sri Lankan President, Khar conveyed Pakistan’s best wishes for the progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka. The President reciprocated the warm wishes and underscored that her participation in Independence Day celebrations was reflective of fraternal relations between the two countries.

During meeting of the Minister of State with the Sri Lankan premier, it was agreed to further advance close, cooperative bilateral ties and strengthen high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Hina Rabbani Khar and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister discussed a range of issues of mutual concern in trade and investment, defence, education, and health. They expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen multidimensional cooperation and promote people-to-people contacts.

In Colombo, the State Minister also held bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abdul Momen, and the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Shunsuke Takei and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and understanding.

