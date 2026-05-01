Hina Tariq continued work just 10 days after father loss

Rising star Hina Tariq has disclosed that she was back on set just 10 days after her father’s passing. Hina is currently playing the lead role in ARY Digital’s drama serial Rehmat; the cast also includes Junaid Khan, Shahood Alvi, Reham Rafique, Khalid Hassan, Saima Hassan, Zainab Raza, and others.

In a recent interview, the actress shared that she returned to work on Rehmat almost immediately after her father’s death. She explained that while she tried to focus on her professional commitments, the emotional burden was heavy, noting that one eventually has to set everything aside and return to their responsibilities.

Hina Tariq revealed that she was in Karachi when her father passed away and found the journey home to be incredibly challenging. Her brother had only told her, “Come, Father is not well.” She rushed to the airport without a ticket, visibly distraught and crying.

The actress shared that despite the difficulty of finding a flight, she eventually secured a seat. She mentioned having an “unusual feeling” for five days leading up to the loss. On the day he passed, she had been talking about her father constantly on set; Reham Rafique later messaged her, noting that Hina Tariq had been discussing him all day Sunday before receiving the news.

She also recalled that her cousin shared a screenshot with her while she was on the plane, which was how she was ultimately informed of his passing. “When I reflect on that period, it still feels very surreal,” she remarked.