Hindu girl shot dead over marriage refusal in Rohri

According to ARY News, Pooja Oad, an 18-year-old girl belonging to the Hindu community, was shot dead in Rohri by a man named Wahid Bux Lashari over marriage refusal.

SHO Bashir Jagirani said that the attacker Wahid Bux Lashari and his two accomplices stormed into the house of the Hindu girl and tried to kidnap her. Lashari opened fire on Pooja upon resistance and refusal to marry him.

Pooja’s father Oad registered a case against the three accused at Patni police station. The family members also staged a protest in Sukkur. Meanwhile, police have arrested the main accused involved in the murder of the Hindu girl. Later the protest was called off.

According to sources, police produced Wahid Bux Lashari, accused in the Pooja Oad murder case, in court and obtained a 10-day physical remand.

Pooja’s murder was also condemned by social media users and ‘Justice for Pooja’ became a trend on Twitter.

