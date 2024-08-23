Hindu Nationalist Mood in India Squeezing Space for Minorities: US Commission

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has expressed grave concerns about the situation of religious minorities in India, calling on the Modi government to protect the rights of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and others.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Commission Chair Mr. Stephen Schneck stated, “The situation in India is dire. We are deeply concerned about the communal violence targeting Muslims and Christians. Additionally, the conditions for Sikhs and Jains are worsening.”

Mr. Schneck highlighted the increasingly hostile Hindu nationalist sentiment in India, which is eroding religious freedoms. “Unfortunately, this nationalist mood is squeezing out the space for religious freedom. We are very concerned.” He expressed disappointment that the Indian government has not granted visas to the Commission to investigate the situation firsthand: “Access to direct facts and people is crucial for accurate assessment. We urge the Indian government to invite us for a visit.”

Regarding allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada and an assassination attempt on a US citizen, Mr. Schneck expressed concern about what he termed “transnational repression.” He stated, “India’s efforts not only restrict religious liberty within its borders but also extend repression into the Indian diaspora globally. The incidents in Canada and the US are alarming examples.”

Responding to questions about the classification of Sikhs under Indian law, Mr. Schneck emphasized individual freedom of religious identity. “Governments should not interfere with personal beliefs or worship choices. This is a matter of individual autonomy, which our commission upholds.”

Mr. Schneck also criticized India’s Citizenship Act, particularly its impact on Muslims and other religious minorities, potentially rendering many stateless. “We are deeply concerned about this situation, and we urge the State Department to recognize India as a Country of Particular Concern.”

Commenting on religious freedom in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Schneck acknowledged positive steps by the Saudi government under Muhammad Bin Salman to improve human rights. “There have been notable efforts to enhance rights for the Saudi people, and I find this encouraging.”