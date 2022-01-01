Hindu pilgrims arrive Pakistan to attend rituals at worship places

LAHORE: A batch of Hindu pilgrims crossed Wagah border on Saturday to attend religious ceremonies in worship places in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Dr Ramesh Kumar MNA received a batch of 159 Hindu pilgrims, who entered in Pakistan via Wagah border crossing to attend religious rituals at worship places in the country.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, a top official of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) and PTI MNA, had earlier announced boosting religious tourism between India and Pakistan.

The pilgrims from India later proceed to Peshawar via a special flight of the PIA to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj at Teri Temple.

He said Hindu pilgrims, visiting Pakistan for four days to visit worship places from January 1 to 4, 2022.

“This is actually in continuation of the previous visit, held on November 24, 2021,” he said.

Ramesh Kumar said that faith-based tourism has been initiated on monthly basis. The pilgrims from different countries have arrived in Peshawar to attend religious rituals, MNA Ramesh Kumar said.

“Every month one delegation from Pakistan will visit India. In January a batch of Pakistani visitors will visit Dargah of Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz in Ajmer Sharif.” He said that PHC would arrange a four-day visit of Pakistani citizens, including parliamentarians, to visit Ajmer Sharif, Dehli and Jaipur after January 20.

