Hindu temple vandalised in Rahim Yar Khan, govt vows action

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A Hindu temple was vandalised after a brawl between two groups in Bhong town of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

Taking note of the vandalism, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashraf said the district administration has been directed to probe the incident and take legal action against those involved in it.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, he condemned the vandalism at the Hindu temple vowing that the culprits will not be pardoned and soon brought to justice.

“No individual, group or party can be allowed to spread anarchy. The protection of religious minorities is the responsibility of the state and Muslims,” he said.

Special Assistant to the PM on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted: “It is very sad & unfortunate incident. PM office took notice of this untoward incident & directed district administration to probe the case & take strict action against the culprits.”

“Pakistani constitution provides freedom & protection to minorities to perform their worship freely,” he added.